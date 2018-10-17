Al Saif Al Sareea 3 joint military exercise begins

Muscat: The activities of Al Saif Al Sareea 3 (swift sword) joint Omani-British military exercise began on Wednesday after the national stage of Shomoukh 2 wrapped up with military, security and civil bodies striking a counterattack against the presumed illusion forces.

On the occasion of commencing the Al Saif Al Sareea 3 joint military exercise, the joint command activated the tasks and missions pertaining to the exercise.

Maj Gen Matar bin Salim al Balushi, Commander of the Royal Army of Oman (RAO) welcomed Major General Stuart Skeates, Commander of the British forces and Standing Joint Force Commander.

Al Balushi affirmed that joint exercise complements the national exercise Al Shumoukh 2 so it is very important to ensure that the Omani and the British forces swiftly integrate with each other during the preliminary stage as well as activate integration plans that are carried out by the air, marine and ground forces in accordance to the scenario laid down for the exercise. –ONA