Oman Observer

CROSSING OVER: This aerial image shows a view of a ship with passengers from Port-de-Paix as they travel to Ile de La Tortue. In Port-de-Paix, the Haitian city hardest hit by a strong earthquake, medical personnel at the Immaculate Conception Hospital of Port-de-Paix are struggling to treat the wounded — and helplessly looked on as some didn’t make it. Not only are doctors and nurses lacking the supplies they need, the damage caused by the 5.9-magnitude tremor late on Saturday made conditions even more challenging. — AFP

