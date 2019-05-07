Head stories 

49 non-Muslims embrace Islam

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs announced that 49 people of different nationalities embraced Islam as part of the efforts of the ministry, represented by the Department of Introduction to Islam and Cultural Exchange at Ifta Office, through its work and continuous role in spreading Islamic culture and educating non-Muslim communities to enter Islam through the establishment of awareness programmes and guidance. Eighteen Ugandan women, 11 Filipino men and 3 women, 5 Sri Lankan women and 3 Tanzanian women embraced Islam.

