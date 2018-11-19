48th National Day celebrations continue

Sayyid Mohammed bin Sultan al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Dhofar, hosted a reception on 48th National Day at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Salalah on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by a number of their execllencies, officials, shaikhs and dignitaries in the Governorate of Dhofar. (top picture)
The Ministry of Health (MoH) celebrated the 48th National Day in Muscat on Sunday. Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, cut the celebration cake in the presence of Dr Akjimal Maktimova, Representative of World Health Organization to the Sultanate, along with officials and staff at the ministry headquarters.
Al Nahdha Hospital celebrated its 45th Anniversary and 48th National Day at its auditorium on Monday. The celebration was inaugurated by Dr Darwish bin Saif al Maharbi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Health. The hospital’s outstanding employees who have more than 25 years of service were honoured at the event.
Students, teachers and employees of Sultan Qaboos University celebrated the 48th National Day at the garden near the University’s clock tower in Seeb on Sunday.
The employees of Haya Water celebrated 48th National Day at the company premises on Sunday. The events included a poetry recital by Asilah al Suhailiah, traditional dance Al Azi, and a talk by Maimuna al Sulaimani.
Students of Indian School Al Ghubra celebrated the 48th National Day on Sunday. The special assembly held to mark the occasion began with the singing of the National Anthem of Oman led by the Omani Staff of the school. The lilting music of the Arabic choir mesmerised the audience. A short Quiz on the traditional history and culture of Oman saw enthusiastic participation from the students. The Omani folk dance with its vibrant colours and movements added splendor to the event.
