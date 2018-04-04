48 players to participate in Oman TT championship

MUSCAT: As many as 48 players will participate in Oman Table Tennis Championship for general and U-21 categories. Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC) has completed all preparations to organise this tournament which starts on Thursday until April 7 at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex indoor courts.

The tournament draw will be held today (Thursday) in meeting hall at 5 pm at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

Oman top players like Asad al Raisi, Said al Qarni, Ayman al Farsi, Ismail al Sulimani will be at the top of groups while the draw will be for remaining players in different groups.

Meanwhile, the referee’s committee of OTTC has decided international umpires and first level umpires who to officiate for the tournament. The list of umpires consist of Masood al Abri, Mohammed al Kaabi, Awadh al Farsi, Suliman al Hatmi, Mohammed al Alawi, Shiekhan al Abri, Hamood al Hajri while referee will be accompanied by Hashim al Salmi. Masoud al Shaqsi has been named the head of delegation for this tournament.

