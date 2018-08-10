Oman Observer

20,000-KM VOYAGE: Mexican school vessel “Cuauhtemoc”, approaches Santo Domingo on Thursday, while taking part in the International gathering and voyage “Velas Latin America 2018”. School ships from eleven countries are taking part in this voyage around Latin America and the Caribbean, covering more than 12,000 nautical miles (20,000 kilometres) berthing in the most important ports of Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Curacao, Dominican Republic, to finish the trip in Mexico. — AFP

