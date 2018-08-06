NGO regulators meet seeks to enhance e-linkage

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Manpower, in collaboration with the Information Technology Authority (ITA) and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, organised a joint meeting with the public organisations involved in non-profit organisations, such as the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources and the Royal Oman Police (ROP). The meeting aimed at discussing and revising the current procedures used in recruiting expatriates to facilitate the process for employers. The meeting sought to revise and standardise procedures and enhance the electronic linkage among these organisations. It also aimed at standardising and streamlining the data of such organisations to ensure facilitating their transaction. The meeting comes within the government’s plan for e-transformation and activating e-integration among the different public organisations. — ONA

