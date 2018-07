WOMEN-ONLY RESTAURANT: Women use their mobile phones at Luxury Time, the city’s first women-only restaurant, in Erbil, Iraq. At this restaurant in the Kurdish city, there are no man-size portions. The women-only restaurant, with its all-female staff, was opened this month by 23-year-old business graduate Tara Mohammed Ihssan who was fed up of unwanted attention on nights out with friends in northern Iraq. — Reuters

