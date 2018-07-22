Oman Observer

FIGHTING WILDFIRE: A air tanker drops retardant while battling the Ferguson fire in the Stanislaus National Forest near Yosemite National Park, California on Saturday. A fire that claimed the life of one firefighter and injured two others near California’s Yosemite national park has almost doubled in size in three days, authorities said on Friday. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said the so-called Ferguson fire had spread to an area of 22,892 acres (92.6 square kilometres), and is so far only 7 per cent contained. — AFP

