THE SOOTHING POWER!: Famed Iraqi maestro and cello player Karim Wasfi performs in front of the Great Mosque of Al Nuri in Mosul’s war-ravaged Old City, one-year after the mosque was destroyed during battles to retake the city from the IS group. Wasfi is known for turning up with his cello to play in the aftermath of bombings in the capital Baghdad, alleviating pain through the soothing power of music. — AFP

Related