Oman Observer

KHAREEF SALALAH LURES VISITORS: The Governorate of Dhofar started receiving visitors from Oman and abroad to enjoy the khareef season which runs from June 21 to September 21 every year. Khareef is a unique phenomenon in the Sultanate which is seen in the coastal wilayats of the Governorate of Dhofar from the Wilayat of Dhalkout in the west to the Wilayat of Mirbat in the east. The phenomenon (monsoon) starts from June 21 every year. According to Khareef Salalah 2017 Visitors Survey, 644,931 visited the governorate and their total expenditure during the season stood at RO 66.3 million.

