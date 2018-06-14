Oman Observer

UNSPOILED NATURE: An aerial view of the Serrania de Chiribiquete, located in the Amazonian jungle departments of Caqueta and Guaviare, Colombia. The 2,782,353 hectare Chiribiquete National Park, the largest of Colombia’s protected natural parks, is included on the list of 30 proposals from around the world that will be examined at the forty-second session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee in late June. The Serranias of Chiribiquete and La Lindosa are among the areas in Colombia that were closed to outsiders during the armed conflict and are now opening up to scientific researchers. — AFP

