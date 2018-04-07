IN UNISON: Kyrgyz national honour guards lay a wreath at a monument for those killed during the April 2010 uprising at the Ata-Beyit cemetery, some 20 km outside the capital Bishkek, on Saturday, during a commemorative ceremony to mark the 8th anniversary of the event. Some 80 people were killed in the April 7, 2010 uprising that ousted president Kurmanbek Bakiyev and installed a new government. — AFP

