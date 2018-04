REMEMBERING THE DEAD: A woman uses an umbrella to shelter from the sun while walking across a cemetery to make offerings during the annual Qingming festival in Singapore on Thursday. During the Qingming festival, also known as Tomb Sweeping Day, Chinese people tend the graves of their departed loved ones and often burn paper money, model houses, cars, mobile phones and other goods as offerings to honour them and keep them comfortable in the afterlife. — AFP

