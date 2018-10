Muscat: The Information Technology Authority (ITA) celebrated the completion of training of 37 students in Sas for Virtual Reality programme. The event was attended by Omar bin Salim al Shanfari, Deputy CEO of ITA for Operations, officials and graduates, in an event held at ITA’s premises. It began with a motivational speech by an Omani entrepreneur who is a former trainee, talking about his journey in establishing a startup in VR.

