3rd Tourism Career Fair opens today

Inspiring the job market with the promised abundance of opportunities that are fast approaching under the initiatives of Tanfeedh, Oman Tourism College calls students and jobseekers specialised in the travel, tourism and events industry to explore new and existing career prospects at its 3rd Tourism Career Fair.

The event, hosted on OTC campus, opens today, April 24. Job seekers with an educational background within the tourism industry are invited to visit the fair from 8 am to 4 pm.

The Fair is set to attract more than 20 businesses from the travel and tourism industry; providing a lucrative platform to network with talented students from OTC, in addition to other travel and tourism industry related aspirants seeking employment. Additionally, participants will also have the opportunity to attend career enhancing and professional development workshops along with resume screening conducted by Al Watania LLC.

Dr Abdulkarim al Mughairi, Dean of OTC, said, “The Tourism Career Fair is an initiative that serves as an exclusive forum for skilled graduating youth, alumni and other jobseekers to connect with reputable establishments within the tourism, hospitality and events arena. As Oman’s only specialised college for tourism, it is essential for us to hold such exhibitions that showcase the dynamic establishments within the industry offering students the opportunity to fulfil their aspirations and reach their potential. OTC takes pride in working to prepare a competitive team of vocationally-minded professionals, as well as graduates that stand in recognition of the Sultanate’s commitment to becoming a world-class destination.”

OTC strives to prepare the youth to be an integral part of the Sultanate’s vision in a diversified economy with a strong focus on tourism and hospitality. It has been recognised as a critical component in establishing local youth as international standard expertise and boosting employment for young professionals that will keep the nation on the map as a fast emerging travel destination. The college is open to all nationalities and continually seeks to increase the cultural diversity within its student body as a means of enriching the experience and expertise of the programmes on offer. As it prepares a new workforce for the nation’s growth in tourism assets, the college aspires to become home to an international audience comprised by ambitious tourism professionals from all corners of the world.

