3D printing: Mobile fabrication lab to spread technology in schools

MUSCAT: InnoTech, in collaboration with BP Oman’s Social Investment Programme, announced the launch of its FabTech Mobile Lab in a ceremony held on Tuesday under the auspices of Shaikh Dr Al Khattab bin Ghalib al Hinai, Deputy Chairman of the State Council. The project focuses on 3D fabrication, and intents to nurture skills and knowledge in 3D designing. The main objective of the initiative is to promote manufacturing and the fourth industrial revolution technologies, such as programming and 3D printing in Oman. Delivering workshops in several education institutions will achieve this goal.

“The energy future needs a steady stream of talented people with a strong foundation in science, technology, engineering and math who will continue to drive progress and innovation, as well as solving challenges the society might face in years to come. Therefore, BP Oman will continue investing in initiatives such a FabTech Mobile Lab to build a pool of talent that pushes innovation and social progress,” said Shamsa al Rawahi, BP Oman’s Social Investment Manager.

FabTech Mobile Lab is simply a portable lab that can journey through the Sultanate and visit several schools to deliver workshops using 3D printers. The main goal of this project is to teach and inspire school students from across Oman and give them access to such technology. This opportunity will serve as a platform for them to manufacture mini projects through the mobile lab. It will also visit universities, exhibitions, museums and even malls or parks.

“FabTech Mobile Lab is a fully kitted fabrication workshop, which gives our youth the capability to turn their ideas and concepts into reality.

Our mission is to facilitate hands-on experience and invention of new ideas as well as technologies whilst utilising problem-solving skills, creativity and imagination in a team environment,” said Othman al Mandhari, InnoTech’s Founder and CEO.

About 3,800 beneficiaries annually in different wilayats aged between 7-18 years will benefit from this programme. Two full hours of workshops will be held inside the FabTech Mobile Lab. It will also provide six internship opportunities annually for three years, which will be two-month long.

The ceremony was attended by senior representatives of BP Oman, as well as several public and private sector officials. — ONA

Related