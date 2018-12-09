39th GCC Summit starts in Riyadh

Riyadh: The GCC leaders and their representatives today started the 39th GCC Summit at Al Dareyah Palace in Riyadh in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

On behalf of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, the Sultanate’s delegation is led by Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers.

The Summit was opened by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the current session of the GCC Council. King Salman delivered a speech where he expressed thanks and gratitude to Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmed al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait for the good efforts made during his chairmanship of the GCC Supreme Council’s previous session to enhance the blessed march of the GCC.

Afterwards, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmed al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait delivered a speech where he pointed out to the conditions experienced by the region and the dangerous challenges facing it. He added that the aggravating pace of such challenges is a source of worry, therefore we need to embody the unity of this entity and to enhance the joint work to support our march.

Afterwards, Dr Abdul Latif bin Rashid al Zayani, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council delivered a speech where he pointed out to the importance of integrating the GCC States and working to enhance the stability of the Gulf region.

Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers delivered a speech where he thanked the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for hosting this Summit. He conveyed the greetings of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and good wishes for the ruling family in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and for the Kingdom as well.

Sayyid Fahd called on the GCC leaders to take action towards the speech of the Emir of the State of Kuwait as this speech has reflected reality and should be an ideal mechanism for the work of the GCC. He hoped that the meanings reflected in this speech be turned into reality. He appealed to Allah to protect the GCC and ensure its success.

Afterwards, the opening session of the 39th GCC Summit has been halted to start the closed door session that was limited to GCC leaders only.

The Summit discusses a number of important issues of interest for the GCC march, in addition to the reports and recommendations raised by the Ministerial committees and action team with regard to the economic, social, political and legal aspects. It will also review a number of current regional and international issues and the developments in the region. –ONA











