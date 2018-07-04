39.5 per cent fall in road accidents

MUSCAT: The number of road accidents recorded a fall by 39.5 per cent by the end of May, to hit 1,014 accidents compared to 1,676 during the same period in 2017. Statistics of the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) pointed out that the preliminary data from the Royal Oman Police (ROP) point out that 30 per cent of the total number of accidents took place in the Governorate of Muscat, 14.7 per cent in the Governorate of North Al Batinah, 18.8 per cent in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, 14.7 per cent in the Governorate of Dhofar and 27.7 per cent in other governorates.

As per the statistics, 59 per cent of the accidents took place during day time compared to 41 per cent during night. As of the end of May, road accidents resulted in the death of 248 people, and the injuries for 1,186 compared to 249 deaths and 1,359 injuries during the same period in 2017. The death toll included 143 Omanis (128 males and 15 females). The number of expatriate deaths stood at 105 including 97 males and 8 females. The number of Omanis injured stood at 822 (586 males and 236 females) compared to 364 expatriates (332 males and 32 females). — ONA

