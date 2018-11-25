38 Omani trainees to join Saud Bahwan Group

Saud Bahwan Group places great importance to Omanisation – the vital national priority. Under the guidance of the Chairman, Mohammed Saud Bahwan, Saud Bahwan Group, Omanisation has been an on-going activity that continues to encourage and provide opportunities to nationals to hone and develop their talents across various functional areas. On completion of appropriate training and skills enhancement, career opportunities are provided to successful Omani nationals, allowing the trainees to perform their best to develop their career.

A new batch of Omani Nationals will be completing advanced training at the National College of Automotive Technology (NCAT) this month for the Group’s Auto Service Division. After successful completion of the training, these qualified and well trained Omani Nationals will join the Group at various divisions across Oman.

According to a spokesperson from Saud Bahwan Group, “This course conducted by the National College of Automotive Technology (NCAT) is in conjunction with M/s Pearson, an organisation based in the UK, to which NCAT is affiliated for various training courses. The Foundation course is followed by specialisation. The course mix is comprehensive & essential to train candidates on the specific requirements of the job.”

The spokesperson adds, “At the moment these trainees are undergoing an 18-month training course which commenced in May 2017. They will be specialising in different categories for Auto Service, taking up responsibilities as Parts Sales Consultants, as Heavy Vehicle Mechanics, as Light Vehicle Mechanics and Vehicle Service Representatives.”

“As per the course norms, the trainees for Parts Sales Consultants are required to have passed their 12th class and for others they are required to have passed their 10th or 11th class.

The training comprises of basics of Mathematics, English, HSE, Office etiquettes and work ethics besides the core subject,” he continued.

The course is designed with a mix of academic and practical components. While the academic component (classroom training) is delivered in NCAT premises, the practical on-the-job training is imparted at Saud Bahwan Group Training Centre and Toyota Service in Muscat. The light vehicle mechanic training is imparted under the Toyota Technical Education Program (T-TEP).

