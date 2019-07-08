37.4pc fall in residential land allotment

Muscat: A total of 10,925 residential plots across the country have been allotted till the end of May 2019 by the ministry of housing. This is 37.4 per cent less compared to 17,447 plots in the same period of 2018, a report from National Cetnre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) reveals.

The governorate of Al Dakhliyah was allotted 3,127 residential lands till the end of May 2019, which is the highest among governorates. This was followed by Muscat with about 1,537 properties, Al Sharqiyah North with 1,431, Al Sharqiyah South with 1,141, and Al Buraimi with 1,104 properties allotted till the end of May 2019.

The governorates of Al Batinah South, Musandam, Al Batinah North (except Suhar), Al Wusta, and Dhofar were allotted 1,103, 470, 391, 284, and 224 residential properties, respectively. Al Dhahirah was allotted 113 properties, which is the lowest among governorates.

Meanwhile, the governorates of Muscat, Musandam and Al Buraimi witnessed a phenomenal increase in the number of lands allotted till the end of May 2019 compared to the same period of 2018, whereas allotment of properties in the rest of the governorates showed a marked decline during the period of study.

The Ministry of Housing had allotted a total of 36,733 residential plots in 2018.