35th anniversary of HM as the greatest scout

Muscat: The Directorate-General of Scouts and Guides will mark the 35th anniversary of the inauguration of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos as the greatest scout of the Sultanate, coinciding with the Sultanate’s celebrations of the 48th National Day. The ceremony will include a number of art performances. An operetta entitled “The Greatest Scout” will be presented by a number of scouts and guides. The international training badge will be handed over to those who have attained the wood badge. — ONA

