337,227 citizens register for NSS

MUSCAT, MAY 25 – A total of 337,227 citizens registered for national fuel subsidy programme till May 23 this year. According to data from the National Subsidy System (NSS), of this 86 per cent are males, while females constituted 14 per cent. The report stated that North and South Batinah were the most fuel-consuming provinces, consuming 32.07 per cent of all subsidised fuel. They were followed by the Governorate of Muscat with 30.4 per cent, the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah at 14.5 per cent and the governorates of North and South Al Sharqiyah 7.8 per cent.

At the same time, the Governorate of Dhofar 5.1 consumed per cent, Al Dhahirah 4.9 per cent, Al Buraimi 2.58 per cent, Al Wusta 1.78 per cent and Musandam by 0.1 per cent. The data also showed that employees accounted for 64 per cent of the total number of beneficiaries of the system, followed by 12 per cent for job-seekers, 11 per cent for retirees, 5 per cent for students and housewives each, while 3 per cent for self-employed workers.