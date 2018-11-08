336 child abuse cases in third quarter

Muscat: The Ministry of Social Development’s (MOSD) third-quarter statistics show that there were 336 abuse cases reported by the child protection committees (hotline number 110) in various governorates of the Sultanate.

These included 174 boys and 162 girls. The governorate of Muscat leads the list with 146 children, 68 boys and 78 girls, followed by South Batinah governorate with 41 children, 21 boys and 20 females, followed by Buraimi with 33 children, 21 boys and 12 girls.

In the third quarter, there were 225 cases of child abuses, including 122 reports of neglect, 48 physical abuses, 42 psychological abuse and 13 sexual abuse cases.

Al Wifaq House is one of the sections of the Department of Family Protection, helping abused children from Omanis and residents in the Sultanate.