33 per cent rise in tourist arrivals during khareef

MUSCAT, MARCH 24 – The Sultanate received 748,515 tourists last year with an increase of nearly 33 per cent during the khareef season alone, which is a clear indication that festivals can be a major draw for tourists. Oman, which celebrates two important festivals — Muscat Festival and Salalah Tourism Festival — besides other regional, cultural and thematic expos, is on a growth trajectory, attracting more tourists year after year. According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the number of visitors to the country increased by 29.9 per cent

over the figures in 2017, when it was 576,006.

Speaking to the Observer, Helen Mehta, Country Director of British Council Oman, who was here to attend the Gulf Festival Symposium recently, said: “Festivals not only contribute to the sharing of culture and traditions, but also provide socio-economic benefits to their local communities and play a significant role in bolstering tourism.” “Oman plays host to one of the largest and extraordinary festivals in the region, which is the Muscat Festival. It is imperative that we create a platform and catalyse conversations around the skills needed for festivals, and festivals as a sector in its own right, to facilitate their growth and sustainability and ensure their continued success.”

Helen Mehta (pictured) said that festivals can not only attract visitors, but also boost the local economy through the spending by visitors on purchases and accommodation bookings. A research report, launched by the British Council on festivals in the six Gulf countries following the Gulf Festival Symposium, which was attended by over 80 professionals from the UK and the Gulf, has identified five points for moving forward in the sector, to ensure continued skills development and relevance to future generations. It also attempted to examine the challenges and opportunities in the festivals scene in six Gulf countries.

However, the report identifies that there is a need of highly skilled and more professionals to take the festivals and tourism sector to the next level and youth should come forward to support the economy through festivals. “We have identified that Oman is keen to learn from international peers and our hope is that the UK and Gulf partners can work together and share ideas and experiences to foster cross-cultural understanding. It is the opportune time to do so, following the launch of the National Youth Programme for Skills Development by the Diwan of Royal Court, which focuses on preparing the next generation in educational and cultural fields so that they have the requisite skills to be successful in future.”