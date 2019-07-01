33 killed in JAMMU road accident

JAMMU: Thirty three people were killed and 22 injured on Monday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, police sources said.

The incident happened when a mini bus from Keshwan village headed to Kishtwar town went out of the driver’s control and plunged into a deep gorge. Senior civil, police and army officers have rushed to the spot.

Relief and rescue operation is underway and the injured are being shifted to hospital, the sources said.

Overloading, over-speeding and dilapidated road conditions have caused tragic accidents in the hills of Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Poonch districts in the past as well.

On June 27, 11 students of a private computer training institute were killed in a tragic accident in Pir Ki Gali area of the Mughal Road that connects the Rajouri-Poonch districts in the Jammu division.

Following this accident, authorities in Poonch district have banned all excursions by educational institutions unless specifically allowed by the district administration.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed grief after an accident involving a mini bus in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district left 33 people dead.

Calling it “heart-wrenching”, Modi tweeted: “We mourn all those who lost their lives and express condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

Shah too said he was “extremely saddened to learn about the loss of lives”. “My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones,” he tweeted.

The bus was travelling from Keshwan area to Kishtwar town went out of the driver’s control and plunged into a gorge near Sirgwari village.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah also expressed their condolences.

“Saddened to hear about the tragic accident in Kishtwar. Deepest condolences to families of the bereaved,” Mufti tweeted.

Abdullah wished for a “swift recovery of the injured”. — IANS

