327 Omani doctors take IFOM exam

MUSCAT: A total of 327 Omani doctors from all governorates sat for the International Foundations of Medicine (IFOM) exam to compete for joining the Oman Medical Specialty Board (OMSB) which comprises 18 medical specialties. The IFOM exam, organised by the United States National Board of Medical Examiners (NBME), has been approved by OMSB since 2013 as a high quality assessment for healthcare professionals. It serves the international medical education community by providing high-quality assessment tools as well as information and assistance to medical educators. The exam contains 160 single-best-answer multiple-choice questions and are administered in one four-hour session. Those who pass the IFOM exam undergo personal interview so as to qualify for final admission to OMSB. — ONA

