32 pvt institutions honoured for social programmes

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Social Development on Monday honoured 32 private sector institutions for supporting the ministry’s social responsibility programmes under the auspices of Sayyid Taimur bin Asaad bin Tareq al Said.

The ceremony was held at the Sundus Rotana Hotel and witnessed the signing of agreements with a number of private sector institutions. The first agreement was for the construction of the National Autism Centre in Muscat, funded by the Oman LNG Development Corporation at a cost of RO 2,300,000. The agreement was signed by Dr Yahya bin Badr al Ma’awali, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Social Development, and Ibrahim bin Ahmed al Busaidi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman National Construction Company.

The second agreement was signed for the juvenile detention centre in Muscat, funded by W J Towell Group, at a cost of RO 700,000. The agreement was signed by Anwar bin Ali Sultan, a member of the Board of Directors of W J Towel, and Badr al Balushi, the contractor.

The third agreement for the construction of the Al Wafa Centre for the Rehabilitation of Disabled Children in Dima W’attayeen, funded by the Oman-India Fertilizer Company (OMIFCO) at a cost of RO 77,000. The agreement was signed by Shaikh Abdullah bin Salim al Ghailani, Wali of Dima W’attayeen, Dr Khalfan bin Mohammed al Fahdi, Assistant Director-General of the Social Development Directorate in the governorates of North and South Al Sharqiyah, and Saleh bin Musallam al Battashi, representative of the project executing company.

The fourth agreement for the provision of prosthetic devices for Al Noor Association for the Blind and the Oman Association for Disabled was funded by Oman-Indian Fertilizer Company OMIFCO for RO 20,000 per association. It was signed by Qasim bin Mohammed al Balushi, Director of Community Services at OMIFCO, Ibrahim bin Hamdoon al Harthy, Chairman of al Noor Association for the Blind, and Yahya bin Abdullah al A’meri, Chairman of the Oman Association for Disabled.

The ceremony included a presentation of four projects within the Loyal to Community Programme, which the ministry is looking forward to implement in partnership with the private sector institutions in terms of social responsibility for this sector. These projects are represented in a project for the establishment of three government centres for the rehabilitation of children with disabilities in a public park in the Governorate of Muscat, a project to purchase rehabilitation services for children with disabilities from the rehabilitation centres, a project to establish three government centres for the rehabilitation of children with disabilities in the governorates of Muscat and Al Wusta, and providing these centres with necessary equipment. The ceremony was attended by a number of ministers, under-secretaries, CEOs and representatives of private sector institutions.

— ONA

