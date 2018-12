KABUL: At least 31 people were killed in insurgent attacks across Kabul, Kunduz and Kandahar provinces, officials said on Tuesday.

At least four soldiers and nine civilians died after a car bomb hit a security convoy in the western outskirts of Kabul.

At least 11 others were injured in the attack that was claimed by the Taliban. Those injured included two members of Nato’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, the mission’s public affairs officer Sargent Debra Richardson said.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said that six soldiers and three civilians were also injured in the attack.

The attack occurred in Paghman district, one of the few locations around the Afghan capital where residents can take their families at weekends to escape the city and enjoy nature.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility through his twitter account.

Meanwhile, at least 10 police officers were killed when Taliban militants attacked a checkpoint in northern Kunduz province, according to provincial council member Ghulam Rabbani Rabbani.

The attack, which went on for at least three hours, also wounded 11 others. — dpa