300 students participate in Suhar summer camp

Suhar, June 24 – As many as 300 students are participating in the three-week long summer educational camp of the North Al Batinah governerate which began on Sunday. The summer camp which was held under auspices of Dr Khalid Rashid al Balushi, Director of educational programmes at the North Al Batinah directorate of education, in presence of top officials at main hall of International Maritime College of Oman in Suhar. The opening ceremony of educational summer camp started with a video of the previous year edition of the camp featuring the main activities done by students.“ The Ministry of Education is keen to provide a high quality of camps for the students to boost their skills and raise their educational levels in different fields,” Dr Al Balushi said.

Al Balushi said that the programme will include English course in different levels, some practical training sessions in IT, robotics, art and photography. “The programme’s goals are to provide high educational activities which will support the students to develop their personality and thinking. In this year edition of the camp, the organizing committee received a wide support from the sponsors including Sohar Industrial Port Company, Sohar freezone and International Maritime College of Oman.

