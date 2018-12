Muscat: The Dhofar Police in cooperation with the Special Tasks Force (STF) Unit in Salalah arrested several workers for violating labour and foreign residency laws.

A total of 291 workers of various Asian nationalities were arrested in the raid.

Last week, the Dhofar Police had arrested 176 persons of various Asian nationalities from the Shazar area of Thumrait for violating the labor and the foreigners residency laws.