3 Omani drivers to compete in Jordan International Rally

MUSCAT: Aiming to add more wins for Oman internationally and hoping to be on podium, three Omani rally champions will participate in Jordan International Rally during the month end. The second round of Middle East rally championship in Jordan will be held from April 25 to 27.

Zakaria al Aufi, who is the current champion of Oman Rally Championship, and his navigator Amar al Balushi on Evo 9, hopes to find a place on top ranking drivers in this rally. Another Omani Zakaria al Amri with his co-driver Abdullah al Amri on Subaru Impreza will take a part in this rally after finishing second in Qatar International rally last month in Group N in local division.

Young Omani driver Abdullah al Rawahi will also be in action with his Jordanian co-driver Atta Hammoud, who won the second position in Jordan National Rally last month. The youngsters are confident to perform well after their recent good performances. Meanwhile, Omani driver Saif al Harthi has cancelled his trip to Jordan after initially confirming his participation. Saif pulled out after a problem with his car Evo 10. The rally will consist of 22 stages in three days. The opening ceremony will be on April 25, then an special stage early second day of the rally and few stages will be conducted on the third day with some stages at the Dead Sea area.

Abdullah al Rawahi, the youngest among the three Omani drivers, has committed that he is going to learn more and more from each rally he attends. He said that working with his team and co-driver Hammoud will help him to get great exposure at the nice terrains of Jordan stages. At the same time, he is looking forward to be on podium if all things went as planned by the technical team. Zakaria al Aufi stated that he is going to Jordan to compete to win a good position and will try his best to learn new things. Al Aufi has some experience in Jordan when he was the navigator of Abdullah al Rawahi last year, which will give him an extra advantage to close the gap with faster driver who has stronger cars.

“I would like to thank Oman Automobile Association for the support to attend this event and thanks go to all supporters who do their best to help Oman talents,” Al Aufi said. Meanwhile, this will be the first attempt for Zakaria al Amri in Jordan Rally. This participation comes after his successful race last month in Qatar where he received the trophy by finishing in second position. “I am happy to participate in Jordan where I look forward to gain good experience, and will work to be on podium. Let’s hope for a successful rally. I appreciate the efforts of all including OAA for their valuable support for making this participation possible,” Al Amri said.