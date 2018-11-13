3 new hospitals to be built at RO 269 million

Muscat, Nov 13 – Preparations have begun for the construction of three hospitals in the Sultanate — Sultan Qaboos Hospital, Salalah, Suwaiq Hospital and Khasab Hospital. Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said the companies that have won bids for construction have started moving their equipment to the sites. The three hospitals, he said, will serve significant objectives as they will provide high-quality diagnostic, therapeutic and rehabilitation services for different medical cases in three governorates. To be built at a cost of RO 135 million, the Sultan Qaboos Hospital will come up on a total area of 845,000 square metres.

The main building will consist of ground floor and six floors with a total built-up area of 200,000 sqm. The 700-bed hospital will have inpatient wards such as surgery, internal medicine, gynaecology and obstetrics department, paediatrics, burns unit, ICUs for both children and adults as well as 25 maternity rooms. Besides two operating rooms, it will have an integrated unit for accidents and emergency, as well as isolation wards. It will have a radiology department with three x-ray machines, two CT scan machines, an MRI machine, ultrasound devices, bone-density device, a mammogram, pharmacy and medical laboratories.

It will have a day-care unit with endoscopy departments, lithotripsy machine, nephrology department, operating rooms for minor procedures, a physiotherapy unit and advanced chemotherapy unit. It will also have administration offices, service buildings, medical and general store, sewage treatment plant, helipad, spare generators, water purification equipment and car parking. The 250-bed Al Suwaiq Hospital will be built at a cost of RO 77 million. The three-storey structure, with a built-up area of 33,440 sqm, will come up on a total area of 278,349 sqm.

It will have adult, paediatric and coronary care units as well as a special car e baby unit, besides sub-specialty wards such as surgical, medical, psychiatric, obstetrics and gynaecology and paediatrics.

It will have catering/dietary departments, cafeteria for staff/visitors, medical store, general store, mortuary, generators, sewage treatment plant and a helipad.

The hospital will have accident and emergency department, outpatient clinics with different specialties, radiology department with a CT scan machine and two x-ray machines and MRI, besides diagnostic equipment such as ultrasound and mammogram.

It will have a pharmacy department, physiotherapy unit as well as a maternity unit with delivery suites and operating theatres.

The hospital will have a day-care unit with endoscopy and lithotripsy machines along with a renal dialysis unit. It will have an operating room for minor procedures along with a physiotherapy unit.

The 150-bed Khasab Hospital will be built at a cost of RO 57 million.

To be built on a total area of 100,000 sqm, the three-storey main building will have a built-up area of 27,000 sqm.

It will have in-patient wards such as surgery, internal medicine, gynaecology and obstetrics, and paediatric with 16 beds.

It will have a day-care unit with eight beds, nephrology unit with ten beds, a premature healthcare unit, intensive care unit with five beds for adults and five beds for children, four beds in burns unit and an integrated accidents/emergency unit.

The hospital will have 20 outpatient clinics with various specialties, x-ray and CT departments, and a pharmacy for outpatient clinics. It will have a service building, sewage treatment plant, helipad and car parking.