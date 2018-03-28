3 ministries to launch e-services this year

MUSCAT, March 28 –

Three ministries will launch e-services this year, said Dr Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of Information Technology Authority (ITA). These ministries are: Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Manpower and the Ministry of Municipalities and Water Resources (MRMWR).

“We are keen to boost the government electronic projects; we will see the launch of e-services by three ministries this year,” Dr Ruzaiqi said at the first meeting of the e-Transformation leaders with the ITA board members and management.

While the Ministry of Justice will launch the ‘Thouseeq’ service as part of its existing services, MRMWR and Manpower will further augment their transactions online.

“The aim of this meeting is to find a platform to communicate between government entities to share experiences, challenges and new technologies,” he said.

“The 4th Industrial Revolution is moving rapidly and affecting our life; we have to move to advanced stages to develop electronic services using new and future technologies,” Dr Ruzaiqi said. The meeting highlighted the progress of government eTransformation projects and the upcoming projects in 2018.

Ibrahim bin Talib al Wardi, Director of eTransformation Projects at ITA, made a presentation on new updates in the e-Transformation projects of government entities.

Dr Bader Salim al Mandhari, Director-General of Information Security at ITA, spoke about the 4th Industrial Revolution.

“We are happy to say we are no longer using paper in transactions and communication in the ministry’s work,” Sulaiman bin Saif al Kindi, Director-General of IT department at the Ministry of Education, said about its efforts towards e-Government.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Manpower, was attended by CEO of TRA (board member) and under-secretary general, Ministry of Transport and Communication (board member), the eTransformation team at ITA and representatives from the government entities.

