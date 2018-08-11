3 lives lost from drowning incidents in Oman

Muscat: A rescue team from the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulances (PACDA) in cooperation with Royal Oman Police (ROP) and Royal Navy of Oman (RNO), rescued a citizen from drowning at the Khairan coast in Muscat.

On Friday, two people lost lives even after they were rescued by the PACDA team in Dhofar from the waters of Wadi Darbat.

Despite the painstaking efforts and emergency medical care, they lost lives.

PACDA has urged visitors to the Dhofar governorate to follow their instructions and abide by the guidelines in order to avoid any unfortunate incidents.

On Thursday, two two people were rescued from drowning in Wadi Darbat. The PACDA team provided them emergency medical aid and transferred them to the hospital with medium injuries.

Wadi Darbat is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Dhofar Region for its lush green mountainous surroundings and boat rides that are available only during the Khareef season.