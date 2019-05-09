3 killed in suspected attack on southern Libya

BENGHAZI/TRIPOLI: Three people were killed on Thursday in a suspected hit-and-run attack by IS fighters on a town in southern Libya, residents and a military official said, the second such attack within days.

In the capital Tripoli, three rockets hit a western suburb overnight close to the heavily fortified UN compound but otherwise there was less fighting than last week as life slowed down with the start of Ramadhan.

Gunmen stormed the southern town of Ghadwa and opened fire before retreating back into the desert, residents said.

The attack came after nine soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack claimed by IS on a training camp for the eastern Libyan forces of commander Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar’s Libya National Army (LNA) took control of the south earlier this year.

But he has concentrated his forces in the northwest, where they have been embroiled in a month-long battle for Tripoli with fighters allied to the divided country’s internationally recognised government, which is based there.

IS is active in the south, having retreated there after losing its stronghold in the central city of Sirte in December 2016.

The LNA, whose power base is in eastern Libya, has been unable to breach the southern defences of Tripoli forces and fighting has diminished since the start on Monday of Ramadhan, during which most Muslims fast during the day.

Around three rockets hit the western Janzour suburb targeting a police station and factory near the UN compound, a resident said.

The United Nations has failed to broker a ceasefire after the offensive took it by surprise. Its special envoy Ghassan Salame has mostly stayed on the ground but the Libya mission has greatly reduced staffing levels, UN officials say.

One senior health worker was severely wounded as he travelled in an ambulance car in a southern Tripoli district that was reportedly attacked by LNA-affiliated fighters, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement.

Separately, two boats carrying 214 migrants were intercepted by the Libyan coast guard late on Wednesday and taken back to the shore, the UN migration agency said.

“As clashes continue in the capital, we are concerned about the return and arbitrary detention of migrants in #Libya,” the International Organization for Migration said in a tweet.

IOM spokesman Joel Millman said the 107 people on the first boat included 12 women and seven children, while the 107 people on the second boat were all men, 92 of them Sudanese, and there had been no reports of missing people or bodies retrieved.

On Wednesday, the independent AlarmPhone website, which provides a hotline for boat people in distress, said it was in touch with a boat with about 150 people on board, who were using their clothes to plug a hole and panicking.

The western Libyan coast is a major departure point for mainly African migrants fleeing conflict and poverty and trying to reach Italy across the Mediterranean Sea with the help of human traffickers.

— Reuters

