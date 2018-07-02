3 held for poaching wild gazelle

MUDHAIBI: Three citizens were nabbed for poaching a wild gazelle in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) has announced. The competent authorities affiliated to the Office for Conservation of the Environment at the Diwan of Royal Court successfully nabbed the three people after they were found illegally hunting the gazelle by using their vehicles, two sharp weapons, and binoculars. Mohammed al Hajri, Director of MECA Directorate in North Al Sharqiyah said: “After the arrest, the defendants and the tools were handed over to Al Mudhaibi police station for further legal procedures”.

