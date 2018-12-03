3 expats killed in Mirbat car accident

MUSCAT, Dec 3 – Three expatriates were killed and one seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling rammed into a divider on Mirbat-Taqa road in the early hours of Monday, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has said. The deceased have been identified as Malppuram Kakkad Karimbil EK Ashraf Haji, a Unani doctor; Palikkal Bazar Salam, who ran a coffee shop in Mirbat; and Paruthikode Kundil Hasainar. Chedakkunnen Omer Koya is battling for life at Sultan Qaboos Hospital, Salalah. The four were on their way to Mirbat from Hasik.

Eyewitnesses told the Observer that the driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit the divider and went into flames.

Their bodies were charred beyond recognition, according to the ROP.

Road accidents in the Sultanate have been gradually declining in the last five years, thanks to the concerted efforts of the ROP and NGOs.

Earlier this year, the National Centre for Statistics and Information reported a 39.5-per cent decline in the number of road accidents.

A total of 1,014 road accidents were reported till last month, compared with 1,676 during the same period in 2017.

Fifty-nine per cent of road accidents occurred during the day and 41 per cent in the night.

KABEER YOUSUF