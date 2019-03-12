2nd Nepal Investment Summit 2019 set for March 29

A large group of entrepreneurs, officials, investors and businessmen from the Sultanate will be present at the second Nepal Investment Summit to be held on March 29 and 30 in Kathmandu as the two-day matchmaking event is gaining momentum, according to the Nepal Embassy here.

The conference, with the slogan, “Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali” is expected to attract business leaders from a cross-spectrum of the society from all continents.

“The 2nd Nepal Investment Summit 2019 has generated a lot of attention from across the world and we are expecting a large number of decision makers to descend on Katmandu on these days”, said Sarmila Parajuli Dhakal, Nepalese Ambassador to the Sultanate.

The summit, which recognises that the road to prosperity would begin with concrete investments from domestic and foreign investors besides showcasing some ready-to-invest projects currently available in Nepal, also aims at both foreign, Non-Resident Nepali and domestic investors from across the world besides development partners, diplomatic missions, government representatives, national and international media, experts and other relevant stakeholders to a plethora of policies and investment avenues available in the Himalayan country.

“The main objective of the event is to present Nepal as a favourable investment destination by showcasing opportunities for investment. The summit will be a platform for investors to understand more about the investment environment and opportunities in Nepal from prominent national and international speakers, dignitaries, sector specific experts and, more importantly, the high level representatives of the government”, she added.

The first such summit, the Nepal Investment Summit 2017, was conducted to promote Nepal as an investment destination for the next decade and was successfully able to create a positive momentum and stir massive interest from the international community. The Nepal Investment Summit 2019 is built upon the positive outcomes of NIS 2017 in an effort to further enhance Nepal’s position as a favourable investment destination.

“We are working on achieving its motto of attracting substantial FDI from across the globe, we have made several reforms to our investment policies to ensure an investor-friendly environment and encourage foreign direct investment”, she added.

Related