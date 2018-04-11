2,872 Omanis appointed in pvt sector till April

The Ministry of Manpower has announced that during the period starting from December 3 till April 9, 22,872 Omanis were appointed in various private sector institutions. The new appointments included 15,417 males and 7,455 female Omani workers.

Construction, wholesale and retail trade, and manufacturing industries appointed the highest number of job- seekers.

The percentage of job-seekers who were appointed in the construction and construction sector was 32.7 per cent, while the percentage in the wholesale and retail trade sector was 14.2 per cent.

The percentage of new appointments in the manufacturing sector stood at 13.6 per cent.

The Ministry of Manpower said that it will continue to provide job opportunities for new job-seekers.

The ministry will publish on Thursday names of job-seekers who will be called for employment interviews next week.

Meanwhile, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced new job vacancies.

The police stated that the applicant must meet the following conditions with required academic qualification from a university / university college recognised by the competent authorities and with a good grade.

The applicant must be less than 30 years old as of June 3, 2018 and clear scheduled interviews, medical examinations.

They should have a good conduct and not be convicted in any crime cases. Applicants will be subject to a military training programme.

