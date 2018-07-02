251 firms found violating mid-day break rule

MUSCAT: A total of 251 companies have been found with violating the mid-day break rule announced by the ministry of manpower.

According to Omani law, workers should be not employed at construction sites between 12.30 and 3.30pm during the peak summer months of June, July and August.

The ministry officials visited 1,003 companies and found 251 of them violating the rule. The Ministry has not given any indication relating to the penalty to be imposed on the erring companies.

The law stipulates that private sector establishments should not be deploying workers in construction sites or open places with high temperature.

Still, depending on the nature of the work that requires to be carried out during the break periods for technical reasons are exempted from the banned hours.

According to reports, temperature has already started hovering almost near to 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.

Reports said that Mahout in Oman recorded the highest temperature last week, with the mercury touching 50 degrees Celsius.

Qurayat too touched 50 degrees while Bidiya recorded 49.9.

According to the Article 118 of the Oman Labour Law, violators can be penalised with fines ranging from RO 100 to RO 500, or a jail term of not more than one month, or both.

The penalty will be doubled for repeat violations.