251 firms found violating mid-day break rule

MUSCAT, July 2 – A total of 251 companies have been found violating the mid-day break rule, according to the Ministry of Manpower. As per Omani law, workers should not be employed at construction sites between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm during the peak summer months of June, July and August. The ministry officials visited 1,003 companies and found 251 of them violating the rule. The ministry has not given any indication regarding the penalty to be imposed on the erring companies. The law stipulates that private sector establishments should not deploy workers at construction sites or open places with high temperature.

According to reports, temperature has started hovering around 50 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country. Reports said Mahout in Oman recorded the highest temperature last week, with the mercury touching 50 degrees Celsius. Qurayat too touched 50 degrees, while Bidiya recorded 49.9. According to Article 118 of the Oman Labour Law, violators can be penalised with fines ranging from RO 100 to RO 500, or a jail term of not more than one month, or both. The penalty will be doubled for repeat violations.

SAMUEL KUTTY