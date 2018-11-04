250,000 tourists visit Musandam till Sept

MUSCAT: A unique blend of mountains, sea, islands and wildlife have attracted a record number of tourists to Musandam till September this year. Mohammad bin Abdullah al Dhahouri, acting director of tourism in Musandam Governorate, said: “The statistics indicate that there are 249,933 tourists visited the governorate till the end of the third quarter of this year.” He said that 72 cruise ships would visit Khasab Port during the period from October 2018 to May 2019. The Department of Tourism in Musandam is taking many steps and organising programmes in cooperation with the private sector to stimulate tourism in the area.

He said that the plan includes giving approvals for the establishment and implementation of 8 hotel facilities, offering three sites for tourism investment for establishment of 3 hotels in the category of 3 and 4 stars and giving initial approvals for four hotels, and signing of the beneficial right for the establishment of one hotel. The number of visitors to the governorate in 2017 reached to 158,855. These statistics are a clear indication of the active tourism movement in the area. It shows that the governorate has comprehensive tourism facilities which will effectively attract tourists under agreements signed by the Ministry of Tourism with some countries including Russia, Iran and India.

The number of tourism companies and establishments operating in the governorate is 26.

They are organising different trips for tourists from Arab nationalities and other nationalities such as European, American, Asian and Canadian. These companies also organise activities such as safaris, cruises and visits to historical sites and forts to introduce the ancient history of the area, archaeological houses, shrines and other sites.

The Ministry of Tourism is making Musandam Governorate as one of its priorities in the sustainable tourism development strategies, in accordance with the Omani strategy for tourism as well as the comprehensive strategy of economic development, with the private sector partners. A number of plots have been offered in the governorate for tourism investment. Also, there are plans to improve the tourism complexes areas and start diverse projects and services for more activities in the governorate.

Musandam is a well-known destination for tourists who want to enjoy the spectacular scene of the Strait of Hormuz, the tranquil gulfs, the winding labyrinths, diving and snorkelling activities. The tourism season, which extends from October to April, shows an increase in tourist traffic in the governorate in general and in the Wilayat of Khasab in particular, because of its wonderful nature.

Harim Mountain is a suitable destination for cyclists.

The area is a destination which attracts adventure enthusiasts for climbing mountains and exploring wadis and corridors. It is known for its mountain villages, parks and green oases, most famous of them are Si, Khalidiya, Al Sahaseh and Al Rawdah areas.

Related