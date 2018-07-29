25 hotels in North Sharqiyah Governorate

Ibra: Talal bin Khalfan Al Shuaibi, Director of Tourism in the Governorate of North A’Sharqiyah, said that the governorate has 25 hotel facilities.

Here, the number of companies operating in the tourism sector is 42. The governorate is currently implementing a number of projects.

There are several other projects waiting to be implemented, including apartments, four hotels, two green hotels in the Wilayat of Ibra, a hotel and 3 tourist camps in the Wilayat of Badia.

He said that the governorate was preparing to start many promising tourism projects to serve tourists who comes here to enjoy various components including its wadis, ponds, mountain trails, sand, castles, forts and ancient lanes.

It is opening huge opportunities for private sector. The future projects of this governorate are a tourist resort in the Wilayat of Bidiyah, amusement and games as well as a sandy cycling circuit in Al Wasil, a tourist camp and a hotel in Rikkah.

In the Wilayat of Dama Wa Ta’een, two hotels will be set up in Sumahan and Mahlaj, as well as a tourist resort in Al Fulaij in Ibra and two hotels in Suwairij in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi and Najd Al Mahramah in the Wilayat Al Qabil.

On the private sector investments in the tourism sector and the opportunities available in the governorate, Talal al-Shuaibi said that the private sector has a significant role in governorate’s tourism movement.

There are many opportunities for the private sector such as running cafes near water ponds in Wadi Bani Khalid.

There are a number of private companies which are specialized in rescue and ambulance and sanitation companies in some of the tourist sites in Wadi Bani Khalid. They play effective role in maintaining the cleanliness of tourist sites including castles, fortresses, wadis and public toilet.

In addition to this, there are investments of some of the citizens in the tourism sector. They have started services like public toilets at their own expenses.

Then the ministry took them on lease for a renewable contract for a period of five years to serve the domestic tourism movement.

There are such ten public toilets spread in various tourist sites of the governorate.

On the tourist components of the governorate, Al Shuaibi said that the governorate was one of the tourist destinations in the Sultanate, which has elements such as wadis, most prominent of them are wadi Bani Khalid which has beautiful scene of the range of trees spread all across it.

It ends at water ponds. Similarly, there are a number of water ponds such as Dooda, Kinarah, Al Matjar, Al Mukhdah, Al Hajir, Alalah at Wadi bani Khalid.

Similarly, in the Wilayat Dama Wa Ta’een, there are ponds Al Falaj, Al Murr, Al Sakhna, Al Misfah. There are also mountain tracks.

Sands of A’Sharqiyah is one of the most beautiful desert camping areas in the Sultanate. In these deserts, a number of tourist activities are organized.

They include driving 4 wheel drive vehicles and climbing on sand dunes in addition to horse and camel races. Also there are natural parks and public gardens in the governorate.

There are also castles and forts showing magnificent architecture.

Al Shuaibi said that the tourism department in the Governorate of North A’Sharqiyah was implementing ministry’s policy in coordination with the concerned directorates for movement in tourist sector.

It is also monitoring of all tourism facilities to ensure compliance with licensing conditions and implementation of laws, rules, regulations and standard specifications in all tourist facilities as well as decisions regarding rates of tourism services. –ONA