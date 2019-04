242 licences for professional offices

MUSCAT: The number of licences for individual engineering consultancies, translation, accounting, auditing and other consulting offices, issued last year was 242. The Professional Offices Licensing Department of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that there were 91 licences issued for individual engineering consulting offices, 19 for translation offices, 20 for accounting and auditing offices, 90 for other consultancy licences and 22 for Omani companies.

Related