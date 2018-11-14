240 students from CAS Nizwa graduate

NIZWA, Nov 14 – Nizwa College of Applied Sciences (CAS) on Wednesday celebrated the graduation of 2018 batch of students. A total of 240 students received Bachelor degrees and Diplomas in three majors: 75 in Mass Communication, 38 in Design and 127 in International Business Management. The ceremony was held at Nizwa Hall under the auspices Taher bin Salem al Omari, CEO of Central Bank of Oman. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mohammed bin Juma al Kharousi, Dean of Nizwa College of Applied Sciences, said: “The six colleges represent an example in improving the efficiency of learning and teaching careers. The scientific and practical programmes are diversified and the majors taught are in line with the local and future needs.”

Al Kharousi said: “Our students have participated in the national and international forums and scored highest degrees and received different rewards. Therefore, our colleges have attained a prestigious position.” “We are today living the joy of the glorious National Day. You are the hope of this nation. Through you, Oman will achieve the aspirations and will reap the achievements,” he added. Yaqub al Omairi, a graduate, said: “We would like to cordially thank the Ministry of Higher Education and CAS Nizwa staff for the care and attention we have received.” Taher bin Salem al Omari, CEO of Central Bank of Oman, handed over certificates to students for their academic achievements.

The ceremony concluded with a poem by Ola al Defaai.

AMAL AL ​​RIYAMI