23 tourism firms from Oman to participate in ATM Dubai 2019

Muscat: The Sultanate will participate in the 26th edition of the Arab Travel Market (ATM), which will be held in Dubai from April 28 to May 1, 2019.

At this event, the Ministry of Tourism will register a strong presence leading a number of Omani establishments and institutions of this sector. Salim bin Adai Al Mamari, Director General of Tourism Promotion, will head the delegation of the ministry. A whopping 23 Omani tourism companies institutions and establishments, including those from the hotels and travel and tourism services, would be present at the Sultanate’s pavilion at ATM Dubai.

Last year, the ATM had more than 39,000 visitors and 2,661 exhibitors from 141 countries of the world. A number of agreements were also signed during the event which continued for four days.

Oman is participating in this event of regional and international significance in the sector to promote its tourism by showcasing its programs and offers, and highlighting its attractive elements. It will also introduce its existing products and services, new tourism projects, hotel facilities, and new products such as heritage and greenhouses which are helping in attracting more tourists from around the world. It will also highlight its tourism infrastructural development and future projects of the Sultanate work on which is underway according to the Omani strategy of tourism as part of the national program for the promotion of economic diversification.

The participation in the ATM Dubai is also important as it is one of the major opportunities for the Sultanate to promote its tourism seasons and strengthen its position as a tourist destination whole year, particularly for the Gulf market. It will focus on the Khareef season of Dhofar governorate which is considered one of the most important tourism season when there is tourist influx in the Sultanate and from countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council during summer. It will highlight the spots where there is moderate weather during summer such as Al Jabal Al Akhdar or the green mountains, and areas on the southern coasts of the Sultanate. It will also promote activities held at natural destinations such as mountain tracking and marine sports. This is in addition to other cultural and heritage activities.

The ministry always tries to participate in foreign exhibitions and activities with a complete set of Omani institutions of tourism sector so that they can strongly promote tourism elements and offers. These activities are a major opportunity for these institutions to highlight their products and offers. At the ATM Dubai 2019, the Ministry of Tourism of the Sultanate has a pavilion of 250 square meters where 23 Omani tourism institutions and establishments are participating. They include Oman Air, Grand Hyatt Muscat, Anantara Mountain Green Resort, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Khimji’s Travel House, Grand Hurmuz Hotel Hormuz, Al Shanfari Hotels and Resorts, Atkinspens Resorts, Millennium Resorts – Musannah, Hotel Intercontinental, Bahwan Travels, Outdoor Adventure Tourism Company, Hotel Six Senses, Shangri-La Bar Al Jissa Spa and Resorts, Sama Resort, Dhofar Municipality, Kempinski Hotel, The Wave, Al Bustan- Ritz Carlton Hotel Muscat, Muscat Hills Resort, Al Fawaz Travel & Tourism, Alilla Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort and SalamAir.