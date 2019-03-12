22 civilians killed, including children, in north Yemen: UN

DUBAI: Air strikes by the coalition killed at least 22 civilians, including women and children, this week in a village in northern Yemen, the United Nations said.

Medical sources quoted by the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen said late on Monday that the attacks in Kushar district, in Hajja Province, killed 10 women and 12 children and wounded 30 people, including 14 under the age of 18.

“Many of the injured children have been sent to hospitals in Abs district and in Sanaa for treatment and several require possible evacuation to survive,” the UN Coordinator in the country, Lise Grande, said in a statement.

Tens of thousands of people have died in a four-year war that pits the Ansar Allah against Yemen’s government.

Rights groups and the United Nations have criticised the coalition for air strikes that have often hit civilians, although the alliance denies doing so intentionally. A coalition spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for a comment, but Al Arabiya TV said Ansar Allah fighters behind the attack.

Kushar had seen sporadic clashes in recent weeks apparently caused by shifting loyalties of local tribes in the complex war. A UN statement said on Tuesday that clashes broke out between the Ansar Allah and the Hajour tribesmen in late January and fighting intensified in March with the start of air strikes. — Reuters

