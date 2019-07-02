22 catheters per day at National Heart Center in 2018

Muscat, July 2 – The Royal Hospital’s National Heart Centre (NHC) performed 6,540 catheters 22 catheters per day during 2018 while the number of open-heart surgeries reached 951, according to the statistics issued by the Centre. The centre registered high success rate and low post surgical complications similar to the medically advanced countries. The centre also managed to reduce the waiting period for cardiac procedures. The centre also deployed advanced medical devices and equipment used in the field of cardiovascular diseases, set up more beds, and increased the number of operation theatres from two to five.

The NHC meets the requirements of the Sultanate’s five-year plans to promote the quality health care in the field of cardiovascular diseases. The centre is manned by qualified health professionals and experts. Moreover, the NHC received a recognition for its distinguished quality of healthcare both from prestigious health institutions and international accreditation institutions. It was also recognised for keeping pace with the latest technology and medical equipment in the field, as well for competent medical, technical and nursing personnel. Since its opening in 2015, the NHC launched several high profile and most advanced catheters most significant of which are paediatric catheter ablation, radiofrequency ablation catheter, transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) and transcatheter pulmonary valve implantation (TPVI) in addition to 3D heart print technique.

Of 951 cardiothoracic surgeries in 2018, 422 were on adults and 529 on children. In 2018, the NHC cut the paediatric open-heart surgery waiting time from 8 months to 3 months. Scheduling appointments for cardiac catheters at the NHC is consistent with the international standards. Urgent cases are immediately admitted to the catheter room for the necessary therapeutic procedures while routine cases are given appointment as available. Notably, cardiac catheter procedures at the NHC are performed around the clock.

The achievements of the National Heart Centre are attributed to team work and in keeping up with the international practices. A key element of the achievements lays in the dynamic development of the skills and professional performance of the health staff through participating in the periodic theoretical and practical courses. It is worth noting that cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in both the Sultanate and the world. The Ministry of Health is eagerly upgrading healthcare services in this field in line with the latest global therapeutic and diagnostic methods to manage cardiac diseases.