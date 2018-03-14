22 expats arrested for infiltration

The Buraimi police arrested a number of migrant workers who were living in several houses in the wilayat. The campaign resulted in the arrest of 22 infiltrators and violating the Labour Law. The arrested expatriates were of an Asian nationality.

Meanwhile, ROP said that 115 individuals were arrested in February last year, committing 106 crimes of theft in various governorates of the Sultanate.

ROP praised the cooperation of citizens and residents in the detection of these crimes,.

Share on: WhatsApp